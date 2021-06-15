iCarly Star Says New Series Is an "Adult Show" With "Sexual Situations"

✖

The eagerly-anticipated iCarly revival arrives on Paramount+ later this week and as many fans of the original series have noticed in trailers for the upcoming series, this new era of the series will, along with the nostalgia, take a more age-appropriate approach and perspective with the now-older characters. According to series star Jerry Trainor, who is reprising his role as Spencer Shay, that includes sexual situations in the more grown-up series.

"It's basically an Andrew Dice Clay concert," Trainer joked to Page Six. "No, [but] we're going to toe that line, you know what I mean? It's not going to be super raw ... but yeah, there's going to be sexual situations. And you know, I say 'damn it' in the trailer, which had everyone in a tizzy, but you know we're grown-ups."

Nathan Kress, who plays Freddie Benson, also reiterated that the show is more adult and, as a result, more realistic.

"This is an adult show and it's not specifically for kids," Kress said. "And that's been exciting for us — to just see where these characters from a kid’s show would be and where they are in their life now, 10 years later. But in a very realistic, non-glossy way."

In addition to Trainor and Kress, the iCarly revival will see the return of Miranda Cosgrove as Carly Shay and will also see new cast members, including Laci Mosley as Harper Raines, Carly's new friend and roommate, and Jaidyn Triplett as Millicent Benson, Freddie's social media-obsessed step-daughter.

While not every cast member from the original series is expected to make a jump to the Paramount+ revival — namely, Jennette McCurdy's Sam Puckett — Cosgrove recently told ComicBook.com that those absences will be addressed in a meaningful way throughout the season.

"Yeah, we definitely address Sam in the pilot, and in multiple episodes, so you'll definitely be seeing that," Cosgrove revealed. "And in real life we all really wanted Jennette to be part of the show, but she's just doing other things right now, so you'll get to see on Paramount+ on June 17th."

The first three episodes of the iCarly revival will debut on Thursday, June 17th, on Paramount+. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly.

