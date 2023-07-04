Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Director Updates Plans for Disney+ Spinoff Series

Lucasfilm has finally released their first big film since 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and it's not a film that focuses on laser swords. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has officially hit theaters to some pretty mixed reviews and opened to a lower box office debut than expected. There was some chatter about the studio developing a spinoff series for Disney+ set in the world of Indiana Jones, but it was later revealed that it was no longer in development at the company. Since then, there hasn't been much talk about the canceled series, but Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold is revealing an update about the series. While appearing on Josh Horowitz's Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, Mangold opened up and revealed some major new details about the canceled Indiana Jones spinoff series and what it would have been about.

"I looked at what they were developing for that show, but I think it was it was purely speculative in terms of whether that show was going to happen," Mangold revealed while appearing on the podcast. "But it had nothing to do with Indiana Jones. It was the world, but it was not…"

What is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny about?

The iconic Harrison Ford returns for one last adventure when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiered in theaters on June 30th. Lucasfilm's latest film in the long-running franchise sees Dr. Jones team up with his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in a race against nefarious forces to secure a powerful artifact. The duo will go up against the mysterious former Nazi-turned-NASA scientist Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), and the film also features stars Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and John Rhys Davies. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is directed by James Mangold and is set to be Ford's final appearance as the iconic archeologist.

