Inventing Anna Subject Anna Sorokin to Film Reality Show While on House Arrest

After being the subject of Netflix's Inventing Anna, it looks like Anna Sorokin is headed back into the television space. On Wednesday, reports revealed that Sorokin, who went by the alias of Anna Delvey during her stint as a prolific con artist, will be the subject of a new reality show, tentatively titled Delvey's Dinner Club. The series would follow a series of dinner parties catered by a professional chef and held at Delvey's Manhattan apartment, while she remains on house arrest for charges of overstaying her visa. Delvey's Dinner Club, which is being produced by the lifestyle venture Butternut, does not currently have a platform attached.

According to Delvey's Dinner Club's official description, the series will follow "what's already become one of the hottest tables in town – invitation-only, intimate dinners at her home. There, a Delvey-invited group of actors, musicians, founders, socialites, journalists and other esteemed guests will join her each week around a private-chef catered table replete with candid conversations where no topic is off-limits – including Anna's experience within the criminal justice system, her strategy to rebuild her image and her plans for the future."

"There's nothing like the experience of bringing together a curated group of friends to share life stories and enjoy a great culinary experience," Delvey said in a statement. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to work with Wheelhouse and Butternut to bring my vision to a wider audience and share a glimpse of the real Anna Delvey."

"It's often said the best way to get to know someone is to share a meal with them," Courtney White, former Food Network president and current Butternut CEO. "We're all desperate to know who Anna really is. Delvey's Dinner Club will reveal the actual woman behind everything we've read and watched about Anna. She is breaking her story in her own words and we believe she will defy viewers' expectations."

What is Inventing Anna about?

Sorokin's life was dramatized in Inventing Anna, a Netflix miniseries in which a journalist with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York's social scene – and stole their money as well. The series stars Julia Garner as Delvey, with Anna Chlumsky as Vivian Kent, Arian Moayed as Todd Spodek, Katie Lowes as Rachel Williams, Alexis Floyd as Neff Davis, and Laverne Cox as Kacy Duke. The series is based around Jessica Pressler's reporting on Delvey's real-life scandal.

"It was really surreal," Garner previously told Elle of meeting the real-life Delvey. "She's very funny, when you meet her in real life, and so I knew there had to be that comedic aspect to the show. Very funny, very likable, and she wanted to talk, as much as she was able to. But I also still don't think that she thinks she did anything wrong. I think she just wanted power, and prestige, and success, and she was still thinking like that. It seemed like her perspective was still that she didn't do anything wrong, that she was just doing everything it took to get to where she should be. I don't think she sees a difference between being hungry, and being ambitious."

