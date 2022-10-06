Anna Sorokin, Con Artist and Subject of Inventing Anna on Netflix, Released From Prison

Anna Sorokin, the headline-making con artist who was the subject of Netflix's hit miniseries Inventing Anna, has officially been released from prison. According to a new report from Bloomberg, Sorokin has been released from the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which she has been in for 17 months under allegations of overstaying her visa. On Wednesday, October 5th, an immigration judge ruled that Sorokin could be released from a facility in Orange County, New York while she continues to fight deportation. The caveat is that Sorokin is required to post $10,000 bail and remain on 24-hour home confinement with electronic monitoring, and is banned from accessing all social media platforms.

"She hasn't been accused of committing a crime since 2017," Sorokin's lawyer, John Sandweg, reportedly said on Wednesday. "And the evidence clearly demonstrated that any risk she does pose can be adequately managed through supervision, electronic monitoring, parole, and the supervision of ICE."

Sorokin, who also went by the name of Anna Delvey, conned a number of friends and potential investors for several years by claiming that she was a wealthy German heiress. Part of her exploits included attempts to form a social club in New York dubbed the Anna Delvey Foundation. Social media often played a role in Sorokin's dealings, and she has recently tweeted and posted on Instagram even while still in ICE custody.

Way easier getting past security to get into one's Fortress Investment account than back into Twitter — Anna Delvey (@theannadelvey) September 13, 2022

Sorokin's life was dramatized in Inventing Anna, a journalist with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York's social scene – and stole their money as well. The series stars Julia Garner as Delvey, with Anna Chlumsky as Vivian Kent, Arian Moayed as Todd Spodek, Katie Lowes as Rachel Williams, Alexis Floyd as Neff Davis, and Laverne Cox as Kacy Duke. The series is based around Jessica Pressler's reporting on Delvey's real-life scandal.

"It was really surreal," Garner previously told Elle of meeting the real-life Delvey. "She's very funny, when you meet her in real life, and so I knew there had to be that comedic aspect to the show. Very funny, very likable, and she wanted to talk, as much as she was able to. But I also still don't think that she thinks she did anything wrong. I think she just wanted power, and prestige, and success, and she was still thinking like that. It seemed like her perspective was still that she didn't do anything wrong, that she was just doing everything it took to get to where she should be. I don't think she sees a difference between being hungry, and being ambitious."