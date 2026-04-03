Invincible’s Brutal New Episode Hailed a 10/10 Masterpiece a Week After Lowest Ever Rating

The Viltrumite War has erupted in Invincible, with a long-awaited rematch between Mark Grayson and the villainous Conquest creating one of the most brutal fights of the series to date. Earlier this season, before the titular hero joined his father in outer space, an original story focusing on the underworld arrived. Not taking place in the Image comic book series, the original episode was one of the lowest-rated episodes of the series. In a shocking turn of events, the latest adventure of the Amazon Prime Video show has turned the ship, as fans have shared their thoughts on “Give Us a Moment.”

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As of the writing of this episode, Invincible’s latest installment currently sits with 470 reviews on IMDb. The vast majority of these reviews aren’t just positive, but they were shared as perfect “ten out of ten” ratings. When it comes to the reviews themselves, user Ahsan_Y stated: “This episode had so many emotional twists and turns, they’ve totally knocked it out of the park with this one!” IMDb user ColinTheGorilla stated, “This episode had everything I could’ve wanted, and oh my goodness this episode is absolutely more brutal than I thought.” You can check out the rest of these glowing reviews by clicking here.

Invincible: Good Vs. Bad

Courtesy of Prime Video

Invincible’s fourth episode of season four, “Hurm,” was considered by many to be “filler.” This, of course, refers to the idea that since the underworld jaunt didn’t take place in the Image comic, then not much character development could take place for Mark during his encounter with Damian Darkblood. While the installment did further develop Damian’s backstory and introduce an interesting new take on Hell, many fans might have seen it as a roadblock to the far bigger story that took place in this week’s episode.

As for why the fifth episode of Invincible’s fourth season was so highly regarded, it is in part thanks to blending the brutal action that has become a tenet for the series, while also introducing some emotional elements into the mix. Nolan Grayson, aka Omni-Man, returning to Earth for the first time since season one meant viewers were able to see the reaction of various characters to the Viltrumite’s comeback. Mark’s mother, Debbie, wasn’t too thrilled with seeing her ex-husband return.

Of course, we would be remiss if we didn’t discuss the bloody scenes that shocked many when it came to the Coalition of Planets starting their conflict with the Viltrumite Empire. The rematch between Conquest and Mark was one that fans had been dying to see, and in typical Invincible fashion, the show didn’t pull any punches. While Conquest was ultimately killed by Mark, the villain injured Mark in such a way that it’s amazing if the hero is able to survive to see the fourth season finale.

What do you think of Invincible’s latest episode becoming the biggest episode of the animated series to date? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!