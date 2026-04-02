Invincible Creator Explains Major Television Change From The Comics

Invincible’s fourth season just ended with one of the most gruesome fights of the series so far, with Mark and Conquest ending their life-or-death battle in a gory fashion. Despite the two Viltrumites shattering the universe with their brawl, there is one major element from the latest episode of the popular series that is making the rounds. Tech Jacket, an Image Comics superhero created by Robert Kirkman, returned to lend a hand in the Viltrumite War. Rather than arriving as “Zack Thompson,” the armored hero is now “Zoey Thompson,” with the show making a gender swap to the Invincible ally. In a new interview, Invincible creator Robert Kirkman explains the decision.

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In a recent interview with Den of Geek, Kirkman explained that if they left Tech Jacket as is, the hero might be a little too close to the titular character, “When it came time to introduce Tech Jacket, I realized that if we had brought him straight to comics, he’d be very similar to Mark. We decided early on that it would be interesting to gender swap this character. We started thinking about who Zoe would be instead of Zach. There are some exciting things that come up when you change that character.” With the Viltrumite War only getting started, expect Zoey to play a significant role in the rest of Invincible season four.

A New Tech Jacket Arrives

Amazon

Kirkman further explained that bringing on voice actor Zoey Deutsch will add a new dynamic to the space-soaring hero, “The vibrancy of that character and the energy that she brings is so much more affecting coming from Zoey Deutch. She’s just a really, really cool character that we’re having a ton of fun with.” Showrunner Simon Racioppa also discussed the gender swap and Deutch jumping aboard the series, “She came in and knew the character. She’s so professional and fun to work with, and she has a great sense of humor, because the character is fun. They go through things, but she has great jokes, great one-liners, and Zoey just delivers on all that. We could not be more delighted when we cast her for the show.”

With the arrival of Invincible’s latest episode, we’re over halfway through season four as the Viltrumite War heats up. Currently, Zoey and Allen the Alien have found themselves hiding from the Viltrumites, looking to put them in the ground. With Mark Grayson in dire straits, the Coalition of Planets is going to need to lick its wounds before they even have a chance of defeating Thragg. A fifth season of the popular animated series has already been confirmed on Amazon Prime Video, and with Kirkman and company hoping for several more seasons to conclude Mark Grayson’s story, we’re in for years more of material when it comes to all things Invincible.

What do you think of this major change made to one of Invincible’s strongest allies? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Den of Geek