Invincible Season 4 Clip Reunites Mark And Nolan (Exclusive)

The relationship between Mark Grayson and his father in Invincible has been the very definition of a love-hate dynamic. With the titular hero recently exploring the underworld in an original story for the series, Mark has now been called upon to take on the Viltrum Empire thanks to Omni-Man returning to the Earth. In an exclusive clip here on ComicBook.com, you can see the reunion that fans have been dying to see for quite some time as Nolan attempts to explain what will be required of Mark for the rest of this fourth season in taking on the Viltrumites and Thrag.

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The Viltrumite Empire has long been a thorn in the side of our titular hero, with the likes of Conquest and his own father doing serious damage to the world at large. In a shocking reveal earlier this season, the Coalition of Planets confirmed that there are far fewer members of the alien race than expected. With fewer than one hundred members of the race in existence, now seems like the perfect time to take down Thragg and his followers. Unfortunately, even with the numbers on their side, Mark and his allies are still going to have a tough time in the Viltrumite War. You can check out the exclusive Invincible clip for the next episode below.

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What Awaits Invincible?

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For those who might not have originally read the Image/Skybound comics, Invincible’s greatest threat is nothing to sneeze at. Thragg has long been anticipated by fans familiar with the source material, and actor Lee Pace has been cast to bring him to life. In an interview earlier this year with ComicBook.com, series creator Robert Kirkman discussed what fans can expect from Pace’s performance of the big bad.

“There’s like a calm power to Lee Pace that we really wanted him to lean into, to throw back to the fact that he is so comfortable, but exudes power in a way that is so calming and mesmerizing. It’s pretty remarkable. “He’s great. He sells power without having to shout, yell, you know, strain at you because he’s so powerful. He doesn’t have to do those things. Like Jake the Snake Roberts. It’s great. We talked about that all the time. He’s like Jake the Snake, right?”

Thragg is far from the only villain that has made their debut in the fourth season so far. The likes of Dinosaurus and Universa have also appeared, though these two pale in their power level when compared to the Viltrumite emperor. Needless to say, fans should prepare for some of the biggest and bloodiest battles when it comes to the Viltrumite War, if the source material is any indication. Luckily, while season four will shake the foundation of this universe, the creators are planning for several more seasons, so don’t worry about saying goodbye to Mark Grayson and his crime-fighting companions any time soon.

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