Invincible Season 4, Episode 4 Officially Breaks an Unwanted Series Record (Here’s Why)

Invincible Season 4, Episode 4 may have sparked excitement with its ending, but it also broke an unwanted series record — and it’s easy to understand why. Despite bringing Nolan back into the fold, and promising a greater fight with the Viltrum Empire, Invincible Season 4’s early episodes spend a lot of time on other villains and Mark’s inner turmoil. Despite this, they’ve been met with mostly positive reviews, with Episodes 1-3 all getting above 8/10 stars on IMDb. Unfortunately, Episode 4, “Hurm,” takes a disappointing turn for the season and the series overall. Warning: SPOILERS ahead for Invincible Season 4, Episode 4.

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This week’s installment sees Mark being summoned to the Under Realm, or Invincible‘s version of Hell, by Damien Darkblood. It delivers on Invincible Season 3’s credits tease but tells a story that otherwise feels disconnected from Season 4’s main plot and the comics. And its 6.9/10 IMDb rating marks a new low for the Prime Video series. Not only is this episode the lowest rated of Season 4, but it’s the least well received of the entire show. Indeed, none of the other chapters have dipped below 7.

Fortunately, with Episode 4’s cliffhanger ending, it’s unlikely that Invincible will continue to trend downward. However, there are lessons the Prime Video series can learn from the response to its now-lowest-rated chapter.

Why Invincible Season 4, Episode 4 Is Getting Such Negative Reviews

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There are a few reasons Invincible Season 4, Episode 4 hit a new low for the series, starting with the fact that it delivers a TV-original story. And although it’s far from the only change Invincible makes to the comics, it’s one that feels unnecessary — something that also comes down to timing. The series sets up Mark’s journey to Hell in its Season 3 finale, which is now a year old. It doesn’t immediately pick up with this, opting, understandably, to focus on Mark’s trauma and what’s happening in space. Then it picks up here, mid-way through the season, when many fans would rather know what’s happening with the Viltrumites. And of course, its cliffhanger ending promises to return to that main story, but it leaves us to wonder why this detour happens at all.

In reviews on IMDb and Reddit, fans are dubbing “Hurm” a filler episode, and a disappointing one at that. Other complaints center Satan and Volcanikka as underwhelming opponents and take aim at the episode’s animation and production quality. Not everyone is unhappy with the latest release, but it certainly seems to have bored a good portion of the show’s viewership. With Nolan showing up and trying to recruit Mark, that boredom almost certainly won’t last. But it does suggest that Invincible should pull back on the campier, contained additions, especially in the midst of a season where fans are eager to get back to a greater story.

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