Iron Chef Has Finally Returned With New Netflix Series

The Iron Chef franchise has officially been given the reboot treatment, with Netflix delivering a brand new iteration of the beloved culinary competition. Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend keeps a lot of the same bones as Iron Chef and Iron Chef America, but adds another layer to the overall competition, as the overall season will have a single winner that goes up against the entire roster of Iron Chefs.

Fans have been looking forward to diving into the newest Iron Chef and, thankfully, the wait is finally over. On Wednesday morning, Netflix released all eight episodes of Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend, so subscribers can now start binging through the new season.

Netflix's Iron Chef won't feature any chefs from the previous iteration of the series. The streaming service previously revealed that the five Iron Chefs taking place in the reboot will be Curtis Stone, Dominique Crenn, Marcus Samuelsson, Ming Tsai, and Gabriela Camara. Samuelsson and Stone are probably the most recognizable names on the list, with the former serving as a judge on Chopped and the latter has been a regular in the Top Chef franchise.

In addition to the new chefs, Netflix also released the lineup of new challengers and guest judges. Mason Hereford, Curtis Duffy, Claudette Zepeda, Esther Choi, Gregory Gourdet, Mei Lin, and Yia Vang will all compete as Challenger Chefs this season. Andrew Zimmern and Nilou Motamed will serve as the regular judges, while the rotating guest judge lineup includes Francis Lam, Nancy Silverton, Justin Willman, Danny Trejo, Lorena Garcia, Loni Love, Wolfgang Puck, and Masaharu Morimoto.

You can check out Netflix's official synopsis for Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend below.

"The legendary Iron Chef series is reborn with a supersized approach to the ground-breaking culinary competition that started it all. It's been called the toughest culinary challenge a chef will ever experience. This is where world-class cuisine meets high-octane sports. Five new trailblazing Iron Chefs will welcome brave Challenger Chefs to the reimagined Kitchen Stadium, where they'll face off and be pushed to the limits of endurance and creativity, as they cook up extraordinary culinary creations. The competition's most successful Challenger will return to battle in a grand finale for the chance to be named the first ever Iron Legend."

