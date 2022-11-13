Ironheart Star Dominique Thorne Addresses Mephisto Rumors in Disney+ Series (Exclusive)

Debuting in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams is already on her way to becoming a fan-favorite of those who watch the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The character will soon get her own series on Disney+, featuring the likes of Thorne and Anthony Ramos, the latter playing Marvel mystical stalwart The Hood. Most recently, however, reports have suggested even Sacha Baron Cohen is joining the cast of the series to finally make his Marvel debut. Who is Cohen playing, you ask?

Should the reports prove accurate, the Borat alumnus will soon appear as Mephisto, Marvel's version of the devil. ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis recently caught up with Thorne to ask her about the potential appearance. Despite being a newcomer to the franchise, Thorne was quick to jump into her Marvel press training.

"Oh man, the series is on its way," Thorne says in our interview, which you can see in its entirety above. "We just finished filming, actually, on November 2 and I think there's a lot for fans to sink their teeth into, especially if they enjoyed what they got to see of Riri Williams in a whole other world that was not her own. I think they might be in for a good time, stepping into a world that is her own."

Was Mephisto ever going to be in WandaVision?

Mephisto was a character that quickly came a meme online due to constant fan speculation regarding a live-action debut throughout the duration of WandaVision. Despite the character's sudden rise in popularity, he was never earnestly considered for the series.

"There was never any conscious intention on my part to create any Mephisto red herrings because I didn't know who Mephisto was until I started doing press," WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer said last year. "Why did we talk about the devil so much? That's a real coincidence. He wasn't ever part of our storytelling conversations. We were very clear that the big bad is grief. And then the external bad is Agatha. So as a viewer and as a lover of the show and the characters, I didn't want anything more than that."

When will Ironheart be released?

Thorne's Riri Williams can first be seen in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever when it enters theaters on November 11th. Ironheart is expected to debut on Disney+ sometime next year after Secret Invasion, Echo, and potentially Loki Season 2 barring any new delays. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

