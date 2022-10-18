Marvel's Mephisto Reportedly Cast With Sacha Baron Cohen Playing the Villain in Ironheart

As it turns out, Sacha Baron Cohen may actually be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe after all. Better yet, his MCU character may be a viral meme in and of itself—the demonic Mephisto. Earlier this month, rumors began circulating in the usual circles of Cohen's involvement in Ironheart, with some suggesting he's playing Marvel's version of the Devil. Now, a new report from Deadline suggests there has been chatter on the set of the Disney+ series about the casting, and possible stepping into the role of the iconic Marvel villain.

"A source close to the production confirmed to Deadline that there has been talk on the set about Cohen being part of Ironheart, possibly playing Mephisto," the trade reports. Mephisto became a household name amongst MCU fans in the earliest days of the studio's offerings on Disney+, becoming a meme as fans speculated whether or not he'd make his live-action debut in WandaVision.

Because Ironheart is actively filming, and sources are reportedly discussing the casting on the set of the Disney+ hit, it's likely Cohen won't be on-set to film the role. Instead, it's likely a small role that will either be added in additional photography or Cohen will film by himself on a sound stage, similar to how Marvel accomplished the Illuminati scene in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Whatever the case, the report says Cohen's role isn't a simple one-off cameo but a larger role in future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Interestingly enough, Ironheart is set to feature Anthony Ramos as The Hood, a mystical character who managed to get powers from Dormammu within the source material. Should Cohen end up as Mephisto, it's likely a light retcon is in the works with the Devil giving the street-level sorcerer his powerset.

Ironheart is expected to debut on Disney+ in late 2023. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

