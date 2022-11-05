Ironheart Set Photos Hint at Major Doctor Strange Character's MCU Debut

Principal photography on Ironheart is nearing the end, and it looks like another fan-favorite magical user may be making their debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point in the Disney+ series. The latest batch of set photos from the series tease a shop called Stanton's Sweets, Reads, and More. The shop name, of course, would seem to reinfornce rumors that one Zelma Stanton will be appearing in the show opposite Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) and The Hood (Anthony Ramos).

Stanton has become a fan-favorite in recent years after debuting within the pages of Jason Aaron and Chris Bachalo's post-Secret Wars Doctor Strange run. A magic user in her own right, Stanton has also served as an apprentice and librarian to the Sorcerer Supreme. After Strange's recent death, Stanton became one of the teachers of Strange Academy.

It seems like Zelma Stanton will run her own book store in the MCU, from this new set photo for #Ironheart!



This seemingly confirms the rumors of Regan Aliyah playing Zelma in the series. In the comics, she is a magic user who serves as #DoctorStrange’s apprentice/librarian. pic.twitter.com/0IOZHgVYiF — Doctor Strange Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) November 1, 2022

What is Ironheart about?

So far, little is known about the series itself. We know Williams will debut in Wakanda Forever before getting her own show, produced in part by Ryan Coogler's Proximity Media. The series will feature the classic technology versus magic rivalry as Williams comes toe-to-toe with The Hood, who may or may not be getting his powers from Mephisto, as played by Sacha Baron Cohen.

In addition to Thorne, Ramos, and Cohen, Ironheart's expansine ensemble includes Alden Ehrenreich, Manny Montana, Shakira Barrera, Regan Aliyah, Shea Coulee, Zoe Terakes, and Paul Calderon. The series is created by Chinaka Hodge, who has recently worked on Amazing Stories, Showpiercer, and Netflix's The Midnight Club.

When will Ironheart be released?

Thorne's Riri Williams can first be seen in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever when it enters theaters on November 11th. Ironheart is expected to debut on Disney+ sometime next year after Secret Invasion, Echo, and potentially Loki Season 2 barring any new delays. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.