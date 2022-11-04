Marvel's Ironheart Appear to Have Wrapped Production



With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever getting ready to hit theaters next week, fans have been excited to see the next chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Wakanda Forever has been receiving some pretty good reviews, making it look like the perfect ending to Phase Four of the MCU. The film will show us how the studio plans to replace the late Chadwick Boseman as well as introduce us to Riri Williams / Ironheart. Ironheart will also be getting a series on Disney+ that will be produced by Ryan Coogler and will give fans a more in depth look at the character. The series will also star Anthony Ramos, Alden Ehrenreich, Manny Montana, Lyric Ross with Sasha Baron Cohen rumored to appear as Mephisto. Ironheart has been filming for the past few months and now it seems that they might have wrapped.

In a new Instagram post from Jalen Marlowe, who is a photographer for the Marvel Studios series, posted on his story, that seems to indicate that Ironheart has wrapped filming. On the oft chance that this is about something else, the series may be really close to filming either way. The series is rumored to show Riri Williams battle it out with more supernatural opponents as opposed to tech-based villains. Nonetheless, it's very exciting to see what will actually happen in the series.

Marvel Studios unveiled their plans for the next three years, with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. One thing that wasn't announced on the slate was a third Black Panther movie. Even though it's all but guaranteed that fans will receive a third Black Panther movie, Marvel producer Nate Moore revealed during a recent interview that the studio and Ryan Coogler both want to see the fan response to the highly-anticipated sequel before agreeing to do a third film in the franchise.

"That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question," Moore said. "We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. It has yet to be seen where the Midnight Angels tie into the story.

Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters on November 11.

