Is Saturday Night Live Back Tonight?

After months of waiting, Saturday Night Live will soon return with new episodes. The show's 49th season begins airing with new episodes tonight, Saturday, October 14th. The live sketch comedy is treating it as a pretty big deal given it's invited SNL alumnus Pete Davidson back to finally make his hosting debut on the show.

Davidson was previously scheduled to host an episode toward the end of Season 48, only for his episode (and the rest of the season) to be canceled as a result of the Writers Guild of America strike. It will be Davidson's first appearance at 30 Rock's Studio 8H since he departed from the series at the conclusion of Saturday Night Live Season 47. Davidson is hosting the Season 49 premiere alongside Ice Spice, who's also making her SNL debut.

When and where to watch Saturday Night Live

As with previous years, the Season 49 premiere of Saturday Night Live will begin airing at 11:30 p.m. Eastern time. It will be broadcast live on both NBC and Peacock. After the premiere, SNL will return with another new episode next weekend on Saturday, October 21st. Then, Bad Bunny will serve as both host and musical guest.

Why did Pete Davidson leave SNL?

Davidson's hosting return will mark the comedian's first time back on Saturday Night Live since leaving the show at the end of Season 47.

"I got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes," Davidson previously wrote of his SNL exit. "We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times. I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life. Im so grateful and I wouldn't be here without them. I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn't the popular opinion. Thank you for always believing in me and sticking by my side even when it seemed comical. Thank you for teaching me life values, how to grow up and for giving me memories that will last a lifetime. SNL is my home. I'm so happy and sad about tonight's show. For so many reasons I can't explain. Can't wait to be back next year in a Mulaney musical number. ⁃ Resident young person Pete Davidson"

