It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Invaded by Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul in New Clip

FX Networks has finally released the first few episodes of the highly anticipated 16th season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and it has already taken things too far. All of the main cast returns for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16, and it is already being received as well as you'd think. This season is filled with surprises, with multiple guest stars like Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston, as well as Rhea Pearlman (Cheers, Matilda). It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has already teased Cranston and Paul's appearance this season with a behind-the-scenes photo and even a trailer that showed the Breaking Bad stars in action. Now, FX has released the first clip for the Breaking Bad Stars episode, and it gives us a hilarious look at what's to come.

You can check out the clip below.

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul guest star as themselves in tonight’s episode of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.



Check out this exclusive clip: pic.twitter.com/a82Bq6g1EZ — IGN (@IGN) June 28, 2023

What is It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 about?

FX describes It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 as follows, "The Gang is ripping straight from the headlines – Inflation, US-Russian relations, mental health, gender equality, injury liability, gun control, and… celebrity-branded products. But here's a headline for you: 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Returns for Season Sweet 16!' But there's nothing sweet about them as Ronald "Mac" MacDonald (Rob McElhenney), Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day), Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton), Dee Reynolds (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito) yearn for the past as they attempt to survive in 2023. This year alone, Mac battles with allergies and long-distance dating, Charlie takes on his long-forgotten sisters, Dee fights for rent control and women's athletics, Frank wrestles for his gun, and Dennis struggles to improve his mental health. At the end of the day, they're navigating 2023 with 16 years of baggage as a few figures from their past rear their heads. The record-extending 16th Season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is Executive Produced by creator Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Michael Rotenberg, Nick Frenkel, Megan Ganz, Rob Rosell, David Hornsby, Scott Marder and Victor Hsu for FX Productions."

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 airs weekly on FX and is streaming on Hulu.

