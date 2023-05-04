It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Trailer Reveals Breaking Bad Cameos

It's time to head back to Paddy's Pub, because the first look at the new season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has arrived. On Wednesday, FX Networks released a first-look trailer for Season 16 of It's Always Sunny, ahead of the series' return on June 7th. The trailer shows a number of new predicaments for The Gang to be put into, which have to be seen to be believed. It also teases some sort of Breaking Bad reunion, with series stars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston briefly being driven around by Charlie Kelley (Charlie Day). This won't be the only cameo in the new season of It's Always Sunny, with beloved Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty teasing some sort of appearance.

In Season 16 of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Gang is ripping straight from the headlines – Inflation, US-Russian relations, mental health, gender equality, injury liability, gun control, and... celebrity-branded products. But there's nothing sweet about them as Mac, Charlie, Dennis, Dee, and Frank yearn for the past as they attempt to survive in 2023.

What is It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia about?

In It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, five friends with big egos and small brains are the proprietors of an Irish pub in Philadelphia.

The series stars McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito.

Is It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia renewed?

At the time of this writing, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has been renewed through its eighteenth season, and those involved with FX have hinted that the series could go on even longer.

"It's interesting with that show," FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier explained last year. "The guys have been doing it for so long. As long as they feel that they creatively can maintain its vibrancy, they want to continue to do it. Creatively, the show is excellent, and we think the last season was as strong as ever. The fans love the show, so we'll keep going as long as as they want to keep it going."

What do you think of the trailer for Season 16 of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia? Are you excited for these Breaking Bad cameos? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, Season 16 of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia will premiere on Wednesday, June 7th on FXX, with episodes streaming on Hulu.