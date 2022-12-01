Jack Ryan Season 3 Trailer Released



Amazon Prime Video is getting ready to release the highly anticipated third season of their hit series Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan next month, and excitement is at an all-time high. We've already gotten an action-packed first trailer for the new season, but fans have been wanting more. The new season just so happens to be the penultimate season for the series, so some pretty big stuff is bound to happen. During Season 3, Jack Ryan (John Krasinski) is on the run from the CIA after being burned by the agency. We have yet to see how this turns out for the antagonist, and now, Amazon Prime Video has officially released a new trailer for Season 3.

In the new trailer we see Jack Ryan getting into a sticky situation that has something to do with nuclear warfare and he ultimately gets burned by the CIA. Ryan has become the fall guy for the agency and appears to be doing everything in his power to get back in the good graces of the United States government. You can check out the trailer below!

Will Jack Ryan Return After Season 3?

Jack Ryan has already been renewed for Season 4 on Prime Video, which will likely be its last. That said, the groundwork is already being laid for a spinoff series focusing on Ding Chavez, who is being played by Michael Pena.

Pena's character is set to be introduced to the series in the final episode of Season 3. He'll take on a much bigger role in the fourth season, before potentially leading the spinoff.

What is Jack Ryan Season 3 About?

In the third season of the action-thriller series, Jack Ryan is working as a CIA case officer in Rome, when he is tipped off that the Sokol Project, a secret plan to restore the Soviet Empire, is being resurrected more than 50 years after it was thought to have been shut down. Jack embarks on a mission to confirm the intelligence, but things quickly go awry, and he is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy. Accused of treason, with a Red Notice out for his arrest, Jack is forced to run from his own government, if he has any hope of uncovering the rogue faction before it's too late. Crisscrossing Europe as he is hunted by former allies and new enemies alike, Jack races against the clock to stop the cascade of destabilizing conflicts from leading to global catastrophe.

Jack Ryan stars John Krasinski in the titular role, with Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly reprising their roles as CIA Officer James Greer and former CIA Officer Mike November, respectively. Joining the cast this season are Nina Hoss as Czech President Alena Kovac and Betty Gabriel as CIA Rome Station Chief Elizabeth Wright.

Jack Ryan will begin streaming on Amazon's Prime Video streaming service on December 21st!

What do you think about the trailer? Are you excited for the third season of Jack Ryan? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!