Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 3 Trailer Released by Prime Video

John Krasinski is back as CIA agent Jack Ryan in the Season 3 trailer of the Prime Video series. Jack Ryan is based on the popular book series by author Tom Clancy, but has been missing from Amazon's streaming service for the last couple of years. Season 2 premiered in 2019, and by the time Jack Ryan Season 3 returns on December 21st, it'll have been a three-year hiatus. However, Jack Ryan will help Prime Video close out 2022 with a bang, with all eight episodes available for those binge fanatics.

Season 3 of Jack Ryan finds John Krasinski's character attempting to stop a new world war from happening, after he gets embroiled in a conspiracy to resurrect the old Soviet Empire. Jack finds himself with a Red Notice out for his arrest, turning him into an enemy of the government. Familiar faces like Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly return to reprise their roles as CIA Officer James Greer and former CIA Officer Mike November, respectively.

Jack Ryan Ends With Season 4 on Prime Video

According to a new report from Deadline, Jack Ryan will end with Season 4, finishing up Krasinski's run as the iconic literary character. Fans will still have two more seasons of the series to watch before it wraps up, offering plenty of time for everyone to prepare for its conclusion.

While Krasinski's Jack Ryan seems to be walking away, the Tom Clancy franchise might still have some life after the current series ends. Deadline's report also suggests that Michael Pena's mystery Season 4 character is actually Ding Chavez, a popular name in the Jack Ryan literary universe. There are currently discussions at Amazon Studios to give Ding his own spinoff series after Jack Ryan comes to an end.

Pena's character is set to be introduced to the series in the final episode of Season 3. He'll take on a much bigger role in the fourth season, before potentially leading the spinoff.

What Is the Season 3 Synopsis for Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan?

In the third season of the action-thriller series, Jack Ryan is working as a CIA case officer in Rome, when he is tipped off that the Sokol Project, a secret plan to restore the Soviet Empire, is being resurrected more than 50 years after it was thought to have been shut down. Jack embarks on a mission to confirm the intelligence, but things quickly go awry, and he is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy. Accused of treason, with a Red Notice out for his arrest, Jack is forced to run from his own government, if he has any hope of uncovering the rogue faction before it's too late. Crisscrossing Europe as he is hunted by former allies and new enemies alike, Jack races against the clock to stop the cascade of destabilizing conflicts from leading to global catastrophe.

Joining the cast this season are Nina Hoss as Czech President Alena Kovac and Betty Gabriel as CIA Rome Station Chief Elizabeth Wright.