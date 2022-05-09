John Krasinski's Jack Ryan Ending With Season 4 at Amazon, Potential Spinoff in the Works

✖

Jack Ryan's time on Amazon Prime Video is coming to an end. The acclaimed action drama, based on Tom Clancy's book series and starring John Krasinski, has already aired two seasons on Prime Video with a third on the way. Season 4 is currently in production and it looks as though that fourth installment will be the show's last, though there could be a spinoff series set to follow it up.

According to a new report from Deadline, Jack Ryan will end with Season 4, finishing up Krasinski's run as the iconic literary character. Fans will still have two more seasons of the series to watch before it wraps up, offering plenty of time for everyone to prepare for its conclusion.

While Krasinski's Jack Ryan seems to be walking away, the Tom Clancy franchise might still have some life after the current series ends. Deadline's report also suggests that Michael Pena's mystery Season 4 character is actually Ding Chavez, a popular name in the Jack Ryan literary universe. There are currently discussions at Amazon Studios to give Ding his own spinoff series after Jack Ryan comes to an end.

Pena's character is set to be introduced to the series in the final episode of Season 3. He'll take on a much bigger role in the fourth season, before potentially leading the spinoff.

"When you do something like this, it was a very narrow target. I realized that as good as wrote the show, if we didn't get the right guy, the show wasn't gonna work," original Jack Ryan producer Carlton Cuse explained in a previous interview. "And you need to find a guy who's a leading man, who is vulnerable, who has got a big brain — because that's Jack Ryan's superpower, is his brain — plus he's gotta be a believable action guy, [and] we wrote the character with charm. I mean, the more characteristics you add, the shorter the list gets of guys that can do it. And John was the guy who we felt embodied everything we wanted in the character."

Are you disappointed to see Jack Ryan come to an end? Let us know in the comments!