This ‘Jack Ryan’ and ‘The Office’ Parody Trailer Will Make Your Day

Amazon’s Jack Ryan is currently the talk of the TV town, but a new parody trailer is here to make you look at the series completely differently.

Funny or Die recently released their latest video mashup, which is titled Tom Clancy’s Jim Ryan. As the title suggests, the video pairs the John Krasinski-led Jack Ryan with his previous role as Jim on The Office. You can check it out above.

The trailer takes everything viewers can safely expect in the Jack Ryan series – espionage, international intrigue, and plenty of action – but makes Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) out to be the villain. The end result is pretty hilarious, adding a decidedly more serious tone to moments like Jim and Dwight’s snowball fight and the “killer chickens”.

Jack Ryan, which has already been renewed for a second season, has already been quite a star vehicle for Krasinski, coming fresh off of his turn in A Quiet Place. As some have already argued, the series could prove that Krasinski is perfect for the role of Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, should the Marvel Cinematic Universe introduce the Fantastic Four.

“When you do something like this, it was a very narrow target. I realized that as good as wrote the show, if we didn’t get the right guy, the show wasn’t gonna work,” Jack Ryan showrunner Carlton Cuse explained in a recent interview. “And you need to find a guy who’s a leading man, who is vulnerable, who has got a big brain — because that’s Jack Ryan’s superpower, is his brain — plus he’s gotta be a believable action guy, [and] we wrote the character with charm. I mean, the more characteristics you add, the shorter the list gets of guys that can do it. And John was the guy who we felt embodied everything we wanted in the character.”

And while Jack Ryan is arguably catapulting Krasinski’s career even further, it sounds like he wouldn’t be opposed to returning to the world of The Office.

“I would love to do that,” Krasinski said of a revival earlier this year. “I think it would sort of be a ‘Where Are They Now?’ kind of thing. That would be really fun… I would totally be down [for it] if everyone else is too. I still have yet to get a call,” he said. “I am surprised that after Ellen and all that — I haven’t gotten a call, so I haven’t heard anything about it, other than on the Internet — the Internet is making the show. Twitter is shooting The Office reboot. I don’t know if any of us are going to be a part of it!”

Jack Ryan is available to stream now on Amazon Prime.