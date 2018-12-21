Jason Biggs Was Fired From ‘Ninja Turtles’ Due to Offensive Tweets

Actor Jason Biggs has starred in a number of R-rated comedies, yet those salacious films didn’t prevent Nickelodeon from casting him to play Leonardo in their 2012 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle series. Ultimately, it ended up being the actor’s tendency to share offensive jokes on social media that cost him the gig.

“I was let go from a job. It was for real. I’m fine with it now, but I think it really f-cked me up,” Biggs shared on The Armchair Expert podcast [H/T CinemaBlend]. “And for a while, initially, I didn’t think I did anything wrong … but the truth of the matter is, I f-cking did it … it f-cked me up… It was enough to get a lot of people calling Nickelodeon … I knew they weren’t thrilled with them. That should’ve been enough. It wasn’t. I tweeted more. I doubled down, and they were like, ‘We can’t do this anymore. Our phone is literally ringing off the hook.’

Videos by ComicBook.com

The actor didn’t specify that there was one instance in which he crossed a line, but implied it was his habit of weighing in on all manner of controversial subjects, from the Pope to politicians and, most famously, a missing aircraft. Clearly Biggs regretted making the remarks and his attitude at the time, though he admitted that it was only one step in embracing better personal habits.

“I got in trouble [on Twitter] a lot. And I took the stance for a long time of, like, ‘Whatever, f-ck you, I’m not doing anything wrong,’” the actor shared. “And mind you, this sort of coincided with my last years of drinking. My brain was pickled, and I definitely had a sort of combative side to me that I think the booze and drugs obviously.”

Coinciding with losing the gig, Biggs’ wife, Jenny Mollen, became pregnant with their first child, resulting in the actor reevaluating his life. Seth Green ultimately took over the role from Biggs on the series.

That specific version of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ran until 2017, with the franchise being rebooted earlier this year with Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The new series has amassed immaculate voice talent, with Omar Miller (Ballers) as Raphael, Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) as Leonardo, Josh Brener (Silicon Valley) as Donatello, Brandon Mychal Smith (You’re The Worst) as Michelangelo, Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries) as April O’Neil, and Eric Bauza (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as Splinter. WWE Superstar John Cena voices the villain Baron Draxum, “an alchemist warrior mutant who seeks to turn all of humanity into mutants.”

Do you think Biggs should have been fired from the series? Let us know in the comments below!