Jason Momoa's See Gets Early Season 3 Renewal From Apple TV+

Jason Momoa's See TV series has already been renewed for season 3 before season 2 has premiered on Apple TV+. In fact, the announcement that See season 3 is happening came right on the heels of the See season 2 trailer dropping, with its big tease of an epic showdown between Momoa and Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista. Momoa was appearing on The Tonight Show to promote See season 2, but host Jimmy Fallon already had the scoop: "...I want to talk about See, because this is fantastic... just renewed for season two - but then I just heard today it got renewed for season three, as well."

After Fallon dropped the announcement that See season 3 is happening, Momoa had this to say: "It's huge news. It's huge news. Because it's probably the hardest and greatest character I've ever played - just in the sense of, you know, the whole world is blind. It's just very challenging and I love the cast. I love the crew, the world, and it's tough. If I'm not fighting, I'm crying, and it's just pushed me on so many levels."

Fallon commented that it is indeed exciting to see Jason Momoa combine his persona as an onscreen brute (Game of Thrones) with his real-life personality as a dedicated family man (he has a daughter and son with wife Lisa Bonet, and is step-father to actress Zoe Kravitz). Momoa has previously spoken about how See challenges his notions of fatherhood:

"In this [show], by the second episode, I’m 60 years old with 15-year-old twins. Even though he’s a warrior, he’s a man trying to keep his family together. I’ve never experienced a dad role. I’ve never had the opportunity to go to these places before.”

See Season 1 SPOILERS Follow!

At the end of See season 1, Momoa's character Baba Voss found out that his adopted daughter Haniwa (Nesta Cooper) had been captured by Jerlamarel (her biological father) and handed over to a mysterious general seeking the children of Baba Voss: Baba's brother, Edo Voss (Bautista). The season ended with Baba, his adopted son Kofun and Alfre Woodard's shaman character Paris all heading into an abandoned city on a mission to save Haniwa from Edo Voss. As you can see in the See season 2 trailer above, that rescue mission will not go as smoothly as hoped...

See season 2 will premiere on AppleTV+ on August 27th.