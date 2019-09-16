Jason Momoa Compares Role in Apple TV+ Series See to Game of Thrones’ Khal Drogo

See, an original series coming to the Apple TV+ streaming service, stars Aquaman‘s Jason Momoa as Baba Voss, father to twins born into a world that has been blind for centuries. When it’s realized the twins possess the mythic ability to see, Voss must protect his children and his tribe against a powerful yet desperate queen who seeks the twins’ destruction, believing their sight to be the work of witchcraft. The drama is “probably my best work,” Momoa says, adding his role is not unlike short-lived Dothraki warrior Khal Drogo, who Momoa played in the first season of Game of Thrones.

“Just imagine if Khal Drogo actually lived on,” Momoa told EW. “He never got to be a father. I never got to fulfill any of that. Even in [Netflix’s Frontier], I had a kid and my family was taken from me. In this, by the second episode, I’m 60 years old with 15-year-old twins. Even though he’s a warrior, he’s a man trying to keep his family together. I’ve never experienced a dad role. I’ve never had the opportunity to go to these places before.”

Because his role as Voss meant playing a warrior who fights without the sense of sight, Momoa blindfolded himself and trained under a movement coach and a sightless fight coach. His newest role is “the hardest thing I’ve ever done as an actor and I’m very proud of it,” Momoa said.

Training also meant spending “the better part of a couple hours in complete darkness.”

“The less dependent you are on your eyes, it’s like your skin feels more. You walk into a room you can feel an object approach you,” Momoa explained. “You’re echolocating so you can hear sound bounce off things. And the more you train for it, you become this ultimate warrior because your senses are so heightened and you’re not dependent on your eyes. All of the fight scenes are so different because you don’t have vision.”

The high-concept series is penned by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders, The Girl in the Spider’s Web) and directed by Francis Lawrence (I Am Legend, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire).

“It’s not as if we’re saying ‘here are people who lost their sight and it’s awful,” Knight said of the post-apocalyptic world imagined in See. “The world has healed itself. It’s back to being beautiful and pristine. The human race has adapted. We spent weeks with a group of people — survivalists, scientists and anthropologists — and put together this world. We wanted to look at what bits of technology would survive and what wouldn’t survive.”

See launches alongside Apple TV+ on November 1.