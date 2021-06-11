SEE Season 2 Trailer Reveals Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista Showdown

✖

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista are primed for a showdown in the Season 2 trailer for See. Apple TV is bringing out the big guns for the second go-around with these two beloved actors. This is a far-flung future where humans only have two individuals with the gift of sight. Momoa is the father of the last hope for the entire species. Bautista plays his brother Edo Voss who seems to have a bone to pick with his family. Both of these men are absolutely tough as nails. (The scene direction of the series echoes Game of Thrones and other fantasy settings that both men should be right at home in. So, things will be wild when things get rolling on August 27th. Apple TV is also encouraging those that want to hop into the new salvo of episodes to start from the beginning on the service, so they’re not lost. Check out their message down below:

The See account wrote, “The legendary Baba Voss is coming face-to-face with his brother, Edo Voss (@DaveBautista). Has he finally met his match? #SEE returns on August 27 exclusively on @AppleTV. Prepare for battle by watching Season 1 now. #AppleOriginals”

The legendary Baba Voss is coming face-to-face with his brother, Edo Voss (@DaveBautista). Has he finally met his match? #SEE returns on August 27 exclusively on @AppleTV. Prepare for battle by watching Season 1 now. #AppleOriginals https://t.co/1Se33lCXLw pic.twitter.com/feVxFkIx2f — SEE (@SEEofficial) June 11, 2021

Previously, Momoa talked about his experience on See as his best work. Of course, there were also some comparisons made to his character in Game of Thrones, Khal Drogo.

“Just imagine if Khal Drogo actually lived on,” Momoa explained. “He never got to be a father. I never got to fulfill any of that. Even in [Netflix’s Frontier], I had a kid and my family was taken from me. In this, by the second episode, I’m 60 years old with 15-year-old twins. Even though he’s a warrior, he’s a man trying to keep his family together. I’ve never experienced a dad role. I’ve never had the opportunity to go to these places before.”

"See, an epic drama starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard, is set 600 years in the future after a virus has decimated humankind and rendered the remaining population blind. When all humanity has lost the sense of sight, humans must adapt and find new ways to survive."

