Jem and the Holograms Recreates Beloved ’80s Christmas Favorite In New Music Video (Exclusive)

The Christmas season has finally arrived, and that means fans will be streaming some of their holiday favorites to celebrate the month-long festivities. That obviously includes classics like Silent Night, The First Noel, White Christmas, All I Want For Christmas Is You, and so many more. Now another beloved Christmas song has been brought to life by the ’80s animated supergroup Jem and the Holograms, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at the delightful new music video right here to ring in the holidays.

Jem and the Holograms first hit it big in the 1980s, and so it’s fitting that they’ve now put their musical stamp on another classic from the decade in Last Christmas from Wham!. Ever since Last Christmas was released in 1984, it’s become a regular favorite on rotation every holiday season, and you can watch Jem bring their own musical stylings to the song in the video below.

If you want to listen to the track on repeat, you absolutely can right here. The official description reads, “JEM AND THE HOLOGRAMS return with a truly outrageous holiday track, ‘Last Christmas,’ a reimagining of Wham!’s beloved festive classic. Bursting with Jem’s signature sparkle, bold pop energy, and shimmering harmonies, this electrifying single transforms heartbreak into holiday magic. Featuring the iconic vocals of Britta Phillips, ‘Last Christmas‘ captures the spirit of Jem — timeless, fearless, and brighter than ever. Turn up the glitter and let this season shine!”

If you want to add even more Jem music to your playlist, you’re in luck, as there’s a full Jem and the Holograms EP available now. This features reimagined versions of the Jem and the Holograms theme song, Truly Outrageous, Only the Beginning, Like A Dream, I Got My Eye On You, and She’s Got The Power. You can check out the full album right here.

Jem and the Holograms first hit television screens in 1985 and would experience major success over the course of three seasons. The series would end in 1988, but it has continued to be a pop culture staple thanks to the hit comics and toys that followed. Recently BOOM! Studios obtained the rights to the franchise, which will see a new series in 2026.

“I was part of the team that brought JEM & THE HOLOGRAMS back to comics in 2015 and saw first-hand the positive impact our stories had on a broad and diverse community of readers,” said Michael Kelly, Publisher of BOOM! Studios. “I could not be happier than to be working with Jerrica, Kimber, Stormer and the rest of the group (yeah, even Pizzazz) once again.”

It looks like Jem and the Holograms fans have even more to look forward to next year, and Last Christmas is a great way to get the celebration started.

