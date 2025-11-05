Tubi Just Made Some Great Christmas Movies Available to Stream for Free

‘Tis the season for Christmas movie marathons, and thanks to Tubi’s free streaming platform, you can save some money for holiday shopping! The streaming service has started to deck the halls of its streaming library with a bit of Christmas flair, bringing some great Christmas movies to free streaming just in time for the holiday season.

Tubi’s existing holiday catalog of movies like Prancer, The Santa Trap, and Christmas in the Heartland grew by several titles on November 1st as the free streaming platform welcomed in a roster of new titles. The most exciting addition of all is without a doubt Jingle All the Way. The 1996 Christmas family comedy stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sinbad as rival fathers on a last-minute shopping spree for a highly coveted Turbo Man action figure for their sons on Christmas Eve.

Jingle All the Way, which hilariously captures the absurdity of holiday shopping crazes and features a soundtrack that includes some holiday classics, is now streaming on Tubi alongside several other new holiday arrivals. As of November 1st, Tubi’s free streaming catalog also includes great Christmas movies like The Perfect Holiday, Santa Claus: The Movie (1985), This Christmas, and How the Gringo Stole Christmas, making a perfect and free streaming lineup for a Christmas movie marathon.

Tubi Is Streaming Several Non-Traditional Christmas Movies

Movies like Jingle All the Way and Santa Claus: The Movie may be among some of the best and most rewatchable Christmas movies around, but there is also a subset of films that fall into the Christmas-adjacent category, and Tubi is streaming some of them. These movies are ones that aren’t strictly about Christmas or holiday cheer, but instead take place around the holiday season, making them part of annual Christmas movie marathons for some. Among the most notable Tubi streaming options that fall into this category are the action thriller Long Kiss Goodnight, about an amnesiac teacher who hires a private eye to investigate her past only to discover she was an assassin, and Shazam!, a DCEU superhero film that not only takes place in December but also incorporates several classic Christmas movie tropes, holiday music, and festive decorations.

The lineup of non-traditional Christmas movies streaming on Tubi also ventures into the horror genre, with both the original 1974 Black Christmas and its 2006 remake, Misery, and Terrifier 3 now also streaming on Tubi. These movies may not be the most obvious picks for Christmas movie marathons, but their winter and Christmas settings bring a bit of festive flair to spooky stories.

What’s New on Tubi?

If it’s still a bit too early to start thinking about Christmas, Tubi has plenty of other free streaming options. The streamer’s November newsletter has already brought great movies like The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, The Godfather, and No Country for Old Men to streaming.

