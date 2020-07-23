Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek Clarifies Quote on Stopping Cancer Treatment

✖

Last week, Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek gave an update on his health and announced that he's been recording show openings at home for an upcoming slate of "Jeopardy! vault" episodes. The host also mentioned his new book, The Answer Is . . .: Reflections on My Life, which came out this week. Trebek was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March of 2019 and has been keeping fans updated on his status. However, Trebek's new book featured some non-updated information about his cancer treatment, which had many fans worried. In an excerpt from his book published by The New York Times, Trebek wrote about his diagnosis. “Trebek’s prognosis has worsened. If his current course of cancer treatment fails, he plans to stop treatment,” the article shared. However, the official account for Jeopardy! took to Twitter yesterday to provide an updated statement from Trebek.

Trebek reveals that the book was written before his current regimen, and he was "going through some bad times" but his numbers are currently "very good." You can read the full statement in the tweet below:

Previously, Trebek made it clear that he plans to stay on Jeopardy! "as long as [his] skills have not diminished". However, Trebek recently answered one major question regarding the future of Jeopardy! -- whether or not he will have an influence in who could eventually become his replacement. “It’s not a decision that would be up to me. And I would not make myself available to presenting an opinion,” Trebek told TVLine at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in January. “I would leave it up to the people in charge.”

“[Alex] really has no interest in being involved in that process,” Jeopardy! executive producer Harry Friedman later explained. “We would welcome his opinion, obviously, but he feels like it’s really not up to him. And he has said that for a long time.” Even then, Trebek has spoken several times about who he'd eventually like to see succeed him -- and offered one particular pop culture icon as an option.

“When people ask me who I’d like to see replace me, I say, ‘Well, it’s probably going to be a woman, and she’ll have to be bright, she’ll have to have a good sense of humor…'" Trebek explained. "Uhhhh, let’s see…. Betty White! Betty White is my choice.”

You can currently catch a few seasons of Jeopardy! on Netflix.

