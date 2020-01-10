Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time – Night 3 Winner Revealed

Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time night three has come to a close and Ken Jennings took home the top prize among the titans of this game show. This multi-night tournament has been a treat for all the fans watching at home as Jennings, Brad Rutter, and James Holzhauer flexed their mental muscles for all to see. The Greatest of All Time tournament has been brought together to solve once and for all who is the best player in the long-running quiz show’s history. Jennings’ total on the night was 67,600 with his adversaries trailing significantly.

Holzhauser had 33, 692 and Rutter bringing up the rear with 23, 467. Jennings came out on fire and scored the most points on the night, but The GOAT will only be crowned after somebody delivers a victory in three games. The famous Alex Trebek adversary had already won one and Holzhauer prevailed in night two. The margin for error has shrunken considerably with tonight’s action. Competition will pick right back up on Tuesday.

Holzhauser is something of a recent phenomenon as he wowed audiences by bringing home 33 straight games last year. Jennings still lays claim to the longest streak in the program’s history with those 74 consecutive wins back in 2004. It looks like he’s still got that magic from this dominant display during the tournament.

Back when the show had a limit of five wins per contestant Rutter was a fixture on numerous Jeopardy! tournaments as he became the highest-winning contestant of all-time. He never lost a game against a human opponent before he and Jennings took on the task of facing IBM’s Jeopard master AI, Watson in 2011. Things are shaping up for an exciting conclusion to this massive event.

Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time resumes Tuesday Jan. 14 at 8/7 CT on ABC.