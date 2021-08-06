John Cena Says Peacemaker Keeps Quality Of The Suicide Squad (Exclusive)

✖

The Suicide Squad is right around the corner, and fans are excited to see what James Gunn can do in the DC universe. The roster of characters alone seems to be receiving great buzz, including John Cena's Peacemaker, who will jump from the big screen to the small screen as part of the new Peacemaker spinoff series for HBO Max. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to speak to Cena all about working with Gunn on The Suicide Squad, and during the conversation, the topic of the new series came up, and Cena assured fans it will keep the same level of quality from the anticipated film.

"Well, you have the same writer, the same creator. James directed a lot of episodes, and certainly, he's involved heavily with production," Cena said. "So I think if you like what you see in The Suicide Squad, you're going to be able to lean into more of those moments on HBO Max with Peacemaker."

The trailers have showcased some of Peacemaker's scene-stealing humor, and we can't wait to see what Gunn and Cena can do with more time to dive into the character.

With the role of Peacemaker, Cena officially joins the DC film universe, and there's a familiar face there in fellow WWE superstar The Rock. The Rock is playing the role of Black Adam, a project that has finally gotten underway after a series of delays and development limbo. ComicBook.com's Brandon Da is was taking to The Rock later in the day for Jungle Cruise, so he asked Cena who wins a Peacemaker Black Adam showdown.

"Please tell me what his answer is. You know me. Ready, willing, and able. And answering the phone whenever it rings. I'm good," Cena said. "I think that the excitement is starting to build with fans, whether you talk about the conversation of Fast, or you talk about now the DC Universe. I don't want to say we're on a crash course and it's inevitable. I want to because I'm a fan. But we'll see. We'll see what happens. Tell me what he says."

That is a matchup we would all love to see, and with both in the universe, it is a possibility someday. We'll just have to wait and see.

The Suicide Squad hits HBO Max and theaters on August 6th, while Cena's Peacemaker series hits HBO Max early next year.