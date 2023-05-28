John Stamos Buries Hatchet With Olsen Twins After Fuller House Snub

The cast of Full House has been notoriously close ever since the sitcom ended back in 1995 after eight seasons. Nearly every member of the original cast returned for the Netflix spin-off series, Fuller House, which ran from 2016 to 2020. However, Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen were the exceptions. The duo did not reprise their role as Michelle Tanner, a part they began playing when they were only six months old. The twins had a rough time growing up in the spotlight and now they are fashion designers who have retired from acting, so it's no surprise they opted out of the reboot. Turns out, John Stamos was unhappy with the duo's decision not to appear on the show, but he has since gotten over it. Stamos appeared on the podcast, And That's What You REALLY Missed (via NY Post), which is hosted by Glee alums Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz, and he talked about the Olsen twins.

"[Bob Saget] was very instrumental in keeping us all together," Stamos explained. "The twins moved to New York... And I gotta tell you, one of the only good things to come out of Bob's, well ... Mary-Kate and Ashley, we didn't really see them much," he explained. "I mean, we stayed in touch a little bit, but Bob really did. And they were so great... You hear rumors, 'Oh, they hated their childhood or they hated being on the show or whatever.'"

"When I did Fuller House, they didn't wanna come back," Stamos added. "And I was angry for a minute. And that got out." He added, "But they just were, 'We loved our childhood. We loved being with you. We miss Bob.' They came over to my house. They brought a pork chop and sage. I don't know why, but thank you? It was a frozen pork chop, so that was really nice. So we stayed very close."

John Stamos Tried To Get Mary-Kate and Ashley Fired From Full House:

Stamos and the Olsens have had their ups and downs since the beginning. In fact, Stamos tried to get them fired when they were only 11 months old.

"We're doing the scene. Joey [Dave Coulier] and I were changing the baby, right? And Danny [Bob Saget] is gone and said, 'Take care of the kids.' 'Yeah, we got it. We got it,'" Stamos told Josh Peck's Good Guys podcast. "So, we're carrying the baby downstairs and we take her in the kitchen and we hose her down. And she was screaming. Both of them. They wanted to be anywhere else but there, and so did I. They were 11 months old, and god bless them. They kept switching: 'This one's not gonna cry.' I couldn't deal with it. And I said, 'This is not gonna work.' and I screamed it 10 times. I said, 'Get rid of them, I can't work like this.' And so they got rid of them."

"They bring on these two redheaded kids… I'm sure their parents loved them and thought they were attractive… It had nothing to do with [them being] redheaded, but they weren't attractive," Stamos continued. Turns out, the replacement babies turned were worse than working with the Olsens. Ultimately, Stamos found himself saying "'Bring the Olsens back! These kids are terrible.'... It was a day or something; we tried the other kids, it didn't work."

