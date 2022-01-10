Candace Cameron Bure and Dave Coulier Pay Tribute to Full House Co-Star Bob Saget

On Sunday night, the world said goodbye to one of its best and most beloved TV dads. Bob Saget, best known to millions as Danny Tanner on Full House, passed away at the age of 65. The loss was indeed a shocking one, and both fans and peers from around the globe took to social media to share their condolences and fond memories of Saget. Of course, among those sharing messages online were Saget’s longtime Full House co-stars.

Candace Cameron Bure, who played Danny’s eldest daughter DJ, tweeted about Saget and called him “one of the best human beings” she’d ever met. Dave Coulier, the man Uncle Joey, simply shared his love and referred to Saget as his “forever brother.”

“I don’t know what to say,” Bure wrote in the tweet. “I have no words. Bob was one of the best human beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”

“My heart is broken,” Coulier wrote. “I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave.”

DJ and Joey weren’t the only members of the Full House family to share their love for Saget on Sunday night. John Stamos, who played Uncle Joey on the series, also posted some thoughts about the loss of his good friend.

“I am broken. I am gutted,” said Stamos. “I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

Full House was a smash hit for ABC in the late ’80s and early ’90s, telling the story of a widowed father of three (Saget) in San Francisco, who enlisted the help of his brother-in-law (Stamos) and best friend (Coulier) to help raise his family. The series ran for eight seasons from 1987 to 1995, airing a total of 192 episodes.

In 2016, Netflix brought the Tanner family back to television with the premiere of Fuller House, a sequel to the original series. This new show followed a now-adult DJ Tanner-Fuller, who brought her sister and best friend to live with her in the same San Francisco house after the death of her husband. While Bure, Jodie Sweetin, and Andrew Barber starred in Fuller House, the trio of Saget, Stamos, and Coulier still showed up from time to time. Saget appeared in 15 episodes of the sequel series.