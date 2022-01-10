Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen Release Statement Remembering Full House Co-Star Bob Saget

Bob Saget has died at the age of 65, and two of the biggest names associated with the late comedic actor are now speaking up about what his life meant to theirs. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have released a statement regarding Bob Saget’s death, in part saying that “We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has.” Saget starred alongside Mary-Kate and Ashley (or the “Olsen Twins” as they were known) in the hit TV series Full House, where he played their onscreen dad, Danny Tanner.

In their full statement to ET, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen said the following about Bob Saget’s death:

“Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.”

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen spent their infant and childhood years sharing the role of the precocious Michelle Tanner (in accordance with child labor laws), the youngest daughter of Saget’s Danny Tanner on Full House. The entire premise of the series saw Saget’s widowed father trying to soldier through raising his daughters Michelle (The Olsen Twins), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), and D.J. (Candace Cameron) in 1980s-90s San Francisco, with much-needed help from his lothario brother-in-law Jesse (John Stamos), and goofy best friend, Joey (Dave Coulier).

In reality, taking on the role of a dad in a mainstream sitcom (alongside childhood actors) was a difficult transition for a stand-up comedian like Saget – as told through anecdotes, or alleged in projects like Lifetime’s 2015 Unauthorized Full House Story. Still, the cast and crew of Full House ended the show’s eight-season successful run (and the years spent afterward) still retaining a tight bond – as evidenced by the response to Saget’s death.

In his own statement, John Stamos said “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby,’

Dave Coulier – how was Saget’s stand-up comedian friend before Full House ever happened – said: “My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave.”

Candace Cameron Bure posted: “I don’t know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best human beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”

RIP Bob Saget. Our condolences to his friends, family, and colleagues in their time of mourning.