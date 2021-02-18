John Wayne Gacy Docuseries Gets First Trailer From Peacock

John Wayne Gacy is one of the most infamous serial killers of all time, not only due to the atrocious crimes he committed, but also based on the fact that he spent many days dressed as the clown "Pogo," entertaining families who had no idea of the sinister lifestyle he was living. The new documentary series John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise is coming to Peacock to chronicle his horrible acts of violence, with the streaming service releasing a trailer for the six-episode project. Check out the trailer for John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise above and check out the series when it lands on the platform on March 25th.

Deadline detailed of the project, as announced by Peacock, "The docuseries hails from NBC News Studios and Emmy-nominated producer Rod Blackhurst (Amanda Knox) and his Witchcraft Motion Picture Company. It tells the story of Gacy through his own words, those who were forever changed by his unspeakable deeds, and those who believe that the full truth about the case remains concealed to this day, according to Peacock. It features a multi-hour interview with Gacy himself from prison, most of which has never been seen, as well as exclusive audio and video interviews, including with one of his closest confidantes and his second ex-wife. The series follows the investigation of Gacy and poses new questions about what may have happened and who else may have been involved. You can watch a trailer below the story."

Keeping in the tradition of many other streaming platforms, all six episodes will land on Peacock at once.

Throughout the '70s, Gacy killed at least 33 victims in the Chicago area. He was known for heading into the city to pick up new arrivals to the community to offer them rides, ultimately taking them to his home in Norridge, Illinois, where he would sexually assault and murder them. More than two dozen victims were discovered in the crawlspace of his home, with an investigation into the disappearance Des Plaines teenager Robert Piest in 1978 ultimately leading to his capture. Gacy was sentenced to death in 1980, ultimately being killed by lethal injection in 1994.

Devil in Disguise is only the latest in a recent surge of documentary series focusing on infamous killers, with Netflix recently delivering audiences series about killers Ted Bundy and Richard Ramirez.

Check out John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise on Peacock on March 25th.

