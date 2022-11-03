Johnny Depp to Appear on Rihanna's Savage X Fenty

Rihanna will be featuring Johnny Depp as a part of her Savage X Fenty Volume 4 show. TMZ reported his involvement today. November 9 will see a bunch of stars take the stage for the critically-acclaimed fashion show. Depp's presence will no doubt cause some headlines after all the attention in the social media circus of his trial with Amber Heard. Some fans will be excited and others left scratching their heads by the Pirates of the Caribbean star's inclusion. Rihanna, famously, has not wanted for star power during these shows. Multiple actors and influencers have taken part in the festivities over the last few years. So, it's a bit of a calculated play to get as many eyeballs on the Amazon Video production as possible. Savage X Fenty has proven to be a moneymaker for the billionaire. Her line of accessible lingerie is highly-sought after because of the focus on multiple body types.

Speaking to Elle Magazine, Rihanna explained her rationale for the show when it first premeired. "I wanted to include every woman. I wanted every woman on the stage with different energies, different races, body types, different stages in their womanhood, culture. I wanted women to feel celebrated and that we started this shit. We own this. This is our land because really it is."

What is The Savage x Fenty Show?

Here's how Amazon bills the popular lingerie fashion show: "Now in its fourth-consecutive year, the annual fashion experience continues to challenge tradition and break boundaries. The trailblazing event is raising the bar yet again with a new all-star lineup of models, actors, some of the biggest names in music, and more, debuting the latest Savage X Fenty styles. A seductive fashion fever dream, this year's show blends Emmy award-winning choreography, style, and music with the hypnotic essence of nocturnal nature. Featuring a star-studded cast all wearing the newest Savage X Fenty looks, the show is an un-missable visual feast."

"The Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 Collection will be available to shop in the Amazon Fashion store and at Savage X Fenty on November 9. An homage to self-expression and personal empowerment, Rihanna's latest collection features disparate textures, unexpected detailing, and unconventional proportions that come together seamlessly to create a boundary-bending xperience for everyBODY. Offering bra sizes ranging from 30–46 in bands and A–H in cups (up to 46DDD/42H), and underwear, sleepwear, and loungewear ranging from XS–4X/XS–XXXXL."

