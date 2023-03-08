The Punisher's Jon Bernthal Breaks Silence on Daredevil: Born Again Return

Jon Bernthal is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tuesday, it was revealed The Punisher star is returning as Frank Castle as some point during the events of Daredevil: Born Again. Hours after the initial announcement, Bernthal seemed to break his silence on the return, sharing a photo of his character of the closing moments of The Punisher Season 2.

The moment in question sees Castle carrying on his vigilantism, officially choosing to adopt The Punisher moniker with his iconic skull insignia on his shirt. See Bernthal's post below.

The character has long been rumored to return to the MCU, with Bernthal himself mentioning he was ready to play the character again at the height of the pandemic.

"It's unbelievably humbling how much people sort of responded to this version of Frank, and I can't tell you how much it means to me because he means so much to me. He's in my blood, he's in my bones," Bernthal said at the time. "So it's not about whether we do it, it's about getting it right, and doing the version that the fans really deserve. We'll see. I mean, all of those decisions are made in rooms I am not invited into... But Frank's always there, he's always a part of me. And when we get the call to go, I'll be ready, and I'll make sure that I do everything I can to make sure that we do it right, or we won't do it at all."

Bernthal is the third person in Daredevil: Born Again to return from Netflix's DefendersVerse behind Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio. The trio will be joined by MCU newcomers Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Sandrine Holt, and Nikki M. James.

When is the Daredevil reboot coming out?

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

What other characters do you hope to see join Marvel's new Daredevil series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!