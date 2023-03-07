Jon Bernthal's Punisher Returning For Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again continues to bring back your favorite Marvel Netflix stars, as a new report states Jon Bernthal will reprise his role as The Punisher. The Hollywood Reporter states the former Punisher and The Walking Dead actor will make his big return to the iconic skull logo in the Daredevil: Born Again series that will land on Disney+. Of course, the new Daredevil show will also feature Charlie Cox as the Devil of Hell's Kitchen and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. Fans have already seen Cox return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, while D'Onofrio surprised fans as the big bad guy in Hawkeye.

There had been lots of discussions regarding which former Marvel Netflix stars would make a comeback for Daredevil: Born Again. THR does note Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson, who played Karen Page and Foggy Nelson, respectively, are not expected to return for Born Again. However, this should be taken with a grain of salt at the moment, since things can quickly change behind the scenes.

Jon Bernthal debuted as the street vigilante Frank Castle/Punisher in Season 2 of Daredevil before going on to headline The Punisher series which ran for two seasons.

Kevin Feige Teases Standalone Approach to Daredevil: Born Again

Throughout the 15-year history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, each project in the franchise has been attached to another in some shape, way, or form. Whether it be films or television shows, the projects share an interconnected world where stories and characters jump between properties. That has started to change as of late, with the likes of Moon Knight featuring zero connections to the larger MCU. When it comes to Daredevil: Born Again, that's something else the Kevin Feige-led outfit will experiment with.

In an extensive chat with EW, the Marvel Studios boss said the extended episode order for Born Again is allowing the production house to "experiment" with the story of the show.

"It's Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, and they're amazing actors and storytellers in their own right," Feige said of the upcoming series. "That's sort of what I was talking about with the fun of episodic television: That's really where we're experimenting with that, with Daredevil in particular."

To date, Cox and D'Onofrio are the only two actors for the Netflix Daredevil series that have been confirmed to return. In addition to that duo, the series has been adding a handful of newcomers including Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Sandrine Holt, and The Book of Mormon's Nikki James.

Are you excited about a potential Daredevil/Kingpin/Punisher showdown in the MCU? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!