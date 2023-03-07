Daredevil Reboot Won't Include Fan-Favorite Actors

Daredevil's reboot reportedly won't include fan-favorite actors like Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson. In The Hollywood Reporter, a new piece revealed that Jon Bernthal's Punisher is on the way to the MCU in Daredevil: Born Again. However, it sadly seems like Foggy Nelson and Karen Page might not be in the Disney+ show. A lot of fans might be saddened by the news. But, as we've learned in Marvel Studios projects from the past, nothing is forever and the two characters could return in some capacity at a later date. However, for now, Woll and Henson's fans are going through it a bit on social media.

In a previous interview, Charlie Cox said that he would welcome any of the wayward Defenders back into the fold if it was possible. Things look to be headed that way after today's news. "It was an absolute delight to work with everyone on all of those shows at Netflix. They were the beating heart of all of those shows. I would be honored and thrilled to work with any of them again," the actor explained to Variety.

"I would hate to single anyone out and I would hate to speculate because I just don't know what the plan is going forward. That's way above my pay grade," Cox added. "There are so many great stories to tell. There are stories to tell again. That wouldn't be inconsistent with what they do in the comic book universe."

Turning The Page On The Netflix Days

Back during 2020, the Punisher actor actively hoped for a third season of the Netflix program. But, he probably knew that it was the end of the road. The Defenderverse fought the good fight. However, Disney+ was already in the works when Daredevil got canceled. Now, there's a chance for new life with Daredevil: Born Again.

"It's unbelievably humbling how much people sort of responded to this version of Frank, and I can't tell you how much it means to me because he means so much to me. He's in my blood, he's in my bones," Bernthal said at the time. "So it's not about whether we do it, it's about getting it right, and doing the version that the fans really deserve. We'll see. I mean, all of those decisions are made in rooms I am not invited into... But Frank's always there, he's always a part of me. And when we get the call to go, I'll be ready, and I'll make sure that I do everything I can to make sure that we do it right, or we won't do it at all."

Are you sad that some of the Netflix actors won't be back for the upcoming series? Let us know down in the comments!