Jon Bernthal's Current Series Cancelled Amid MCU Return Speculation

When it comes to television shows, production schedules make it awfully hard for an actor to appear in more than one series in a major role. For fans hoping to see the return of Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle, you might be in luck. Monday, Showtime announced it had canceled American Gigolo, the series Bernthal starred in last fall. Coincidentally enough, Daredevil: Born Again begins filming in just a matter of weeks, with many hoping the character will pop up in the extended 18-episode series.

Could the stars be aligning for Bernthal's MCU return? At the height of the pandemic, the actor himself was hopeful The Punisher would received a third season.

"It's unbelievably humbling how much people sort of responded to this version of Frank, and I can't tell you how much it means to me because he means so much to me. He's in my blood, he's in my bones," Bernthal said at the time. "So it's not about whether we do it, it's about getting it right, and doing the version that the fans really deserve. We'll see. I mean, all of those decisions are made in rooms I am not invited into... But Frank's always there, he's always a part of me. And when we get the call to go, I'll be ready, and I'll make sure that I do everything I can to make sure that we do it right, or we won't do it at all."

Since then, Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox said he'd love to welcome any of the actors from the DefendersVerse with wide open arms.

"It was an absolute delight to work with everyone on all of those shows at Netflix. They were the beating heart of all of those shows. I would be honored and thrilled to work with any of them again," the actor told Variety last fall.

"I would hate to single anyone out and I would hate to speculate because I just don't know what the plan is going forward. That's way above my pay grade," Cox continued. "There are so many great stories to tell. There are stories to tell again. That wouldn't be inconsistent with what they do in the comic book universe."

When is the Daredevil reboot coming out?

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

What other characters do you hope to see join Marvel's new Daredevil series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!