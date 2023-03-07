Daredevil Fans Devastated Over Foggy and Karen Recasting News
It's been a big week for Daredevil fans. Not only is the series set to begin rolling cameras, but it's been revealed Jon Bernthal is also returning to the series as The Punisher, a fan-favorite role The Walking Dead last played in his own Netflix series. With the influx of good news also came a bit of bad news, which suggested Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson wouldn't be back to reprise their roles as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson.
First reported by The Hollywood Reporter, it was said it's currently unclear if Marvel Studios plans to omit Page and Nelson, two major supporting characters in the Daredevil mythos, from the series entirely or if the roles will be recast. Either way, fans of the series are increasingly frustrated with the news, so much so, both characters became trending topics across social media—keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
Deborah Ann Wall and Elden Henson will not return as Karen and Foggy in Daredevil: Born Againpic.twitter.com/jSXDcNjvNw— BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) March 7, 2023
Karen and foggy are the best supporting cast in Daredevil how the fuck are you gonna leave them out like that pic.twitter.com/L3STSVbBhx— AJ (@AjBatcaveGaming) March 7, 2023
Not bringing back Foggy and Karen to #DaredevilBornAgain is a VERY big mistake and the only way to make this sort of right is to make Jen/She-Hulk a series reg and they do a lot of making out. pic.twitter.com/lpuXwx0GXC— Steve Ahlman (@steveahlman) March 7, 2023
They had such good chemistry and now that charm is gone. Foggy and Karen are actually his best friends I don’t get this pic.twitter.com/PxvxOYdtBh— Scramble (@LordScramble6) March 7, 2023
Karen and Foggy not being around is absolute dogshit. https://t.co/0vw6EbHes7— tucker watkins (@twwlnh) March 7, 2023
You can’t do Daredevil without foggy and Karen, they were so perfectly cast. This decision makes NO sense at all pic.twitter.com/bhJ7T3GePm— Scramble (@LordScramble6) March 7, 2023
daredevil stans finding out the punisher is returning for born again only to find out foggy and karen aren’t pic.twitter.com/qsfM51qYK3— zara (@murdockink) March 7, 2023
When is the Daredevil reboot coming out?
Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.
What other characters do you hope to see join Marvel's new Daredevil series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!prev