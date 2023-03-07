Daredevil Fans Devastated Over Foggy and Karen Recasting News

It's been a big week for Daredevil fans. Not only is the series set to begin rolling cameras, but it's been revealed Jon Bernthal is also returning to the series as The Punisher, a fan-favorite role The Walking Dead last played in his own Netflix series. With the influx of good news also came a bit of bad news, which suggested Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson wouldn't be back to reprise their roles as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson.

First reported by The Hollywood Reporter, it was said it's currently unclear if Marvel Studios plans to omit Page and Nelson, two major supporting characters in the Daredevil mythos, from the series entirely or if the roles will be recast. Either way, fans of the series are increasingly frustrated with the news, so much so, both characters became trending topics across social media—keep scrolling to see what people are saying.