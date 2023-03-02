Jon Favreau Reveals How Book of Boba Fett Set Mandalorian Season 3 Free

This week brought the Season 3 premiere of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, continuing the fan-favorite story set within the galaxy far, far away. This new batch of episodes arrives after a brief interlude, with Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett premiering on Disney+ last winter, and providing some interesting narrative filler regarding The Mandalorian's Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, series creator Jon Favreau spoke about how The Book of Boba Fett had a domino effect on The Mandalorian's new chapter.

"We have characters that exist in both sets of stories, so we can use the opportunity of The Book of Boba Fett to check in on where these characters are," Favreau revealed. "I knew that I didn't want to dedicate a lot of screen time within The Mandalorian to a period of time where there wasn't a lot of character progression. Both [Din and Grogu] were kind of stuck, as far as character progression goes, until they were reunited. So, my feeling was that it would allow me to do both of those things and freed me up now two years later to have a whole new context for these two characters to have a relationship and move forward."

What is Season 3 of The Mandalorian about?

In Season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

The new episodes see the return of Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin / The Mandalorian, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, and Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon. New cast members will include Christopher Lloyd, who is joining the series in a currently-unknown role.

"It's so funny because I think that the trailer at [Star Wars] Celebration was a little different, but it was very much the same tone, so that's all that matters," Sackhoff told ComicBook.com in a previous interview. "I think that it's accurate in the sense that you're going to have a lot of Mandos running around as witnessed and we're going to get to know a little bit more about that and that's exciting. I spent a lot of time with you this season and it's fun. He's a good co-star."

