The Mandalorian: Jon Favreau Reveals Grogu Was With Luke Skywalker A LOT Longer Than We Thought

Lucasfilm will finally release the highly anticipated third season of their hit Star Wars series The Mandalorian tomorrow, and fans are pretty excited to see what's next for Grogu and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal). From everything that we've seen so far in the previously released trailers and clips, the latest season will expand The Mandalorian's story as well as reunite audiences with Grogu and the titular characters relationship. During the season finale of The Mandalorian Season 2, we see Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) take Grogu under his wing until the events of The Book of Boba Fett have the youngling decide to return to Don Djarin. But, it seems that a lot of time may have passed since the beginning of Grogu's training and The Mandalorian Season 3. While speaking at a round table discussion for the new season of the series, The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau revealed that two years have passed since the characters training began.

"He is somebody who has spent time in both worlds. We know that he started off earlier in Jedi temple. We've seen flashbacks that speak to that and then we know that he's been rescued and spent many years with The Mandalorian. Went back with Luke [Skywalker]. Now we've been two years apart from him there training," Farveau revealed. "What's interesting is that as he chooses his friend The Mandalorian because he's developed an attachment it's interesting how that echoes in a way Luke's path when he was drawn to the attachment of his friends and how that helped shaped the future."

What is The Mandalorian Season 3 About?

Season 3 of The Mandalorian is described as follows, "The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together."

What Was The Latest Star Wars Series to Hit Disney+?

Andor is the most recent Star Wars series to hit Disney+. Diego Luna returns as one of the most interesting characters in the Star Wars universe, Cassian Andor. Back in May, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis got the chance to speak with Andor'sleading man during Star Wars Celebration, and he reveals that after watching Andor you won't believe that Rouge One: A Star Wars Story was possible.

"The only thing I can say is you're going to see where he was five years before Rogue One, and you're not going to believe Rogue One was possible," Luna told us. "That's the idea, to see a transformation and an awakening. I can't tell you how that will be represented, you'll have to wait until the 31st of August. But it is about that, and it's about how much we're all capable of changing and transforming, and that's the beauty of storytelling. Not many times you start knowing the end, here you know what happens. It's not about, like, 'Oh this happened!' No, no, it's how it happened that matters. It's about the little details and what's in between lines and every layer of the character. Even though we are on a very epic kind of show and a huge spy adventure show, we're going to have time for intimacy. You're going to go deep into the character and the people around him. It's going to be interesting, I think, and it's going to be dark and fun and different from what you see out there now."

