The Mandalorian Season 3 Star Katee Sackhoff Promises More Scenes With Grogu and Bo-Katan

Katee Sackhoff says Bo-Katan Kryze will be spending a bit more time with Grogu in the third season of The Mandalorian. Phase Zero host Brandon Davis caught up with Sackhoff after The Mandalorian Season 3's new teaser trailer played at the D23 Expo in Anaheim on Saturday and finally made its way online. But how accurate is the trailer in representing what The Mandalorian Season 3 will be like? Sackhoff says it's pretty true to what's to come from the Star Wars streaming show's third outing, which is set to debut on Disney's streaming service sometime early next year.

"It's so funny because I think that the trailer at [Star Wars] Celebration was a little different, but it was very much the same tone, so that's all that matters," Sackhoff says. "I think that it's accurate in the sense that you're going to have a lot of Mandos running around as witnessed and we're going to get to know a little bit more about that and that's exciting. I spent a lot of time with you this season and it's fun. He's a good co-star." As for how Bo-Katan will react to Din Djarin's rising profile among their fellow Mandalorians, Sackhoff remains coy. "I don't know, we'll have to wait and see right?

Sackhoff also spoke a bit about how the cast of The Mandalorian keeps in touch between filming. "Dave [Filoni] and I text quite a bit. it's usually about our pets though," she says. "Emily [Swallow] and I see each other quite a bit, and Giancarlo [Esposito], and I just love to spend time with the people that I work with when you truly love the people that you work with and that's what we have, so it's great."

But even Sackhoff, now a veteran of two major fandoms between Star Wars and her previous role in Battlestar Galactica, isn't above being star-struck. Se spoke a bit about her experiences at events like D23.

"So the fact that I have now two times been in the same vicinity and airspaces as Harrison Ford is one of the coolest moments of my life, and I am still holding out hope that somebody will take pity and cast me in something so I can actually work with the man," she says. But when it comes to Bo-Katan collectibles, she's more into what fans make at home. "I shouldn't say this, but I love the homemade stuff on Etsy," she says. "There's some really fun creative stuff. I love that. I've seena lot of tattoos of Bo lately. I love that when people are taking their own spin on the Nite Owls symbol. So cool to see."

The Mandalorian wrapped filming on its third season in March. It is expected to debut on Disney+ in February 2023.