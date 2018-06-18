Joss Whedon Returning to TV With New Freeform Series

After helming superhero team-up films for both Marvel and DC, Joss Whedon is heading back into the world of television.

Earlier today, Variety reported that Whedon is set to executive produce a new TV series called Pippa Smith: Grown-Up Detective, a half-hour comedy series for Freeform.

From creators Siobhan Thompson and Rebecca Drysdale, the series is a dark comedy that follows 20-something Pippa Smith, a former kid sleuth. Throughout the series, Smith deals with relationships, addiction, and being too old for the detecting game. Each episode will feature Pippa solving a new case, while slowly unraveling a bigger mystery and trying to navigate her messy personal life.

Big Breakfast will produce the series, with Drew Buckley, Jillian Vogel, and Sam Reich executive producing on behalf of the studio. Whedon and Drysdale will also executive produce, and Thompson will co-executive produce.

Whedon made his name producing and writing television. He’s best known for creating the Buffy the Vampire Slayer television series, but has also created shows like Angel, Firefly, and Dollhouse. He later moved on to big screen work, where he directed TheAvengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron for Marvel, and took over for Zack Snyder to helm the reshoots for Justice League.

While Whedon may be the more well-known name of the trio of producers, both Drysdale and Thompson have extensive resumes in the world of TV comedies. Drysdale wrote for shows like Key and Peele, High Maintenance, and Baskets, and Thomspon wrote and performed for CollegeHumor and Bad Internet.

