Hulu's Blood Free: Ju Ji-Hoon Shares Hopes for Series Fans

Blood Free is now streaming on Hulu and one of the series' stars is hoping that the drama can start a dialogue among fans. ComicBook.com managed to sit down with Ju Ji-hoon, who plays bodyguard Woo Chaewoon in the Hulu series. His character is at the center of a scandal involving cultured meat. It's nothing new for science fiction stories and dramas to look at worlds not that different from our own. The star is hoping that Blood Free's tale about convenience and modernity sparks a conversation with families who might be following the mystery plot. These are just his observations and he doesn't want anyone to think this is coming from the directors or creative team though.

"This is just my personal take on it, it has nothing to do with the directors or writers' personal intent," the actor began. "With Blood Free we are using the subject matter of cultured meat. If we think about that being something we can apply to any advanced technology. For example, with phones, they have made our lives so much more convenient, then a lot of things have become less personal. For example we don't see a lot of hand-written letters anymore."

"So, I hope that for people watching Blood Free, maybe you can talk about these things with your friends and family," Ji-hoon added. "You can talk about how technology had changed our lives. What it means to us? And, what it was like before all of that happened. It's just something that I personally hope can take place."

Becoming Woo Chaewoon In Blood Free

This kind of production is not exactly new for Ju Ji-hoon, but it was an interesting time to get his arms around a project for Hulu. He talked about getting on the same page with the director and writers with Blood Free.

"This is my 1st time working with the director and writer and I've worked with the Director of Photography before on a different project. But, all of the crew, the creators and crew, they're very open minded," Ju Ji-hoon explained. "We had a lot of meetings and conversations during the pre-production process. We shared a lot of our thoughts with one another, and all in all, it has it was a very smooth sailing project."

His character, Woo Chaewoon is a cool-customer. We asked about that sort of stoic response and how much of it is drawn from his personal experience. "Well, we all have different characteristics within ourselves and dualities within ourselves. I think for me, if I were to really reach into my personal characteristics, in terms of what I channeled for the character, when I go through something that's really huge or a big event, I tend to become very cool-headed."

He continued, "So for example, if I'm injured, I'm not the type of person who would scream or cry or panic. But, I instantly become very logical, very cold headed, thinking about what's the quickest way to the hospital? What do I do from here? So, I think that side of my personality is something that I tried to sort of maximize for the character."

What Is The Story Of Blood Free?

Blood Free got a brand-new synopsis from Hulu: "Jayu is BF's CEO. She continues to expand her business despite the death threats. As the threats continue, BF hires Chaewoon, a former commissioned officer, to protect her. Oddly enough, Chaewoon easily resolves the problems Jayu faces. Secrets and suspicions soon begin to grow in BF."

