Josh Duhamel Flirts With Hulu After Netflix Cancels Jupiter's Legacy

Television fans were met with a surprising piece of news this week, when it was revealed that Netflix had cancelled Jupiter's Legacy after just one season, instead choosing to develop a second season as a Supercrooks spinoff. The unconventional approach, the news that the Jupiter's Legacy cast had been released from their contracts, and the news of the first season's hefty price tag all collided at once, and even members of the cast and crew have reacted in unique ways. Josh Duhamel, who starred as Sheldon Sampson/The Utopian, recently reacted to the series' fate in a pretty amusing way, sharing a shirtless photo of himself in his character's hair and makeup to Instagram. Duhamel captioned the photo "when you get dumped by @netflix and have to put yourself back out there," complete with a "#sexysantasummer" and asking rival streaming service Hulu "what's up."

In Jupiter's Legacy, after nearly a century of keeping mankind safe, the world's first generation of superheroes must look to their children to continue the legacy. But tensions rise as the young superheroes, hungry to prove their worth, struggle to live up to their parents' legendary public reputations - and exacting personal standards.

"I'm really proud of what the team achieved with Jupiter's Legacy and the amazing work everyone did on that origin season,” Millar said in a statement posted to Twitter. “I've been asked a lot about what we're planning next with this world and the answer is to see what the super-villains are getting up to. I've always loved crime stories from Scorsese to Tarantino and super-villains are always the most fun part of any superhero story. To do something exclusively focused on the villains they fight just feels incredibly fresh as we explore what it's like to be a bad guy in a world crawling with good guys who want to put you in jail. Jupiter's Legacy is a vast and rich space with lots of characters to mine and so I'm happy to share that our next step here is a live-action version of the Supercrooks comic I created with Leinil Francis Yu a few years back. Given where we're going next, we've made the tough call of letting our incredible cast out of their show commitment as we continue to thoughtfully develop all realms of the Jupiter's Legacy saga. We're confident we'll return to it later and just want to say thanks to you guys for your continued support and to the cast and crew who made this look so great."