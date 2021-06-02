Jupiter's Legacy Season 2 Plans Cancelled, Netflix Developing Supercrooks Spinoff

✖

Jupiter's Legacy will be cut short, but that doesn't mean the end of its world. After just one season, Netflix has released the cast of the superhero drama from their contracts, effectively closing the door on any additional episodes of the series. Instead, the streamer will explore Supercrooks, a spinoff that centers on the villains that populate the same storytelling universe. Since he signed on with Netflix, the roads to Millarworld adaptations have been winding and eccentric, and this time around is no different. Millar suggests that the Jupiter's Legacy characters are likely to turn up again, but it won't be as part of a traditional, ongoing serialized TV show.

Saying he was proud of the work that Millarworld and Netflix did on the show's first season, Millar presented this not as a cancellation of the show's previously-discussed second season, but an evolution and expansion of the universe and the brand. There are no reported viewership numbers for the first season of Jupiter's Legacy -- Netflix and other streamers rarely release such information -- but unlike its fellow comics adaptations The Umbrella Academy and Lucifer, Jupiter's Legacy was hardly a critical darling, earning just a 38% "rotten" rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

"I'm really proud of what the team achieved with Jupiter's Legacy and the amazing work everyone did on that origin season,” Millar said in a statement posted to Twitter. “I've been asked a lot about what we're planning next with this world and the answer is to see what the super-villains are getting up to. I've always loved crime stories from Scorsese to Tarantino and super-villains are always the most fun part of any superhero story. To do something exclusively focused on the villains they fight just feels incredibly fresh as we explore what it's like to be a bad guy in a world crawling with good guys who want to put you in jail. Jupiter's Legacy is a vast and rich space with lots of characters to mine and so I'm happy to share that our next step here is a live-action version of the Supercrooks comic I created with Leinil Francis Yu a few years back. Given where we're going next, we've made the tough call of letting our incredible cast out of their show commitment as we continue to thoughtfully develop all realms of the Jupiter's Legacy saga. We're confident we'll return to it later and just want to say thanks to you guys for your continued support and to the cast and crew who made this look so great."

In Jupiter's Legacy, after nearly a century of keeping mankind safe, the world's first generation of superheroes must look to their children to continue the legacy. But tensions rise as the young superheroes, hungry to prove their worth, struggle to live up to their parents' legendary public reputations - and exacting personal standards.