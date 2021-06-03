Jupiter’s Legacy: Steven DeKnight Reacts to Cancellation News

✖

Jupiter’s Legacy is not getting a Season 2 and Steven DeKnight had some thoughts The initial showrunner for the series penned a number of tweets thanks Netflix and the production team for their efforts. But, like numerous fans on social media, it was hard not to hide that disappointment about that development. However, Millarworld presses on with Supercrooks up next. Fans of Jupiter’s Legacy contend that a number of factors are responsible for the show’s demise. One could point to the veritable ocean of content on Netflix as a big factor. Another could point to audience tastes being skewed toward the Marvel Cinematic Universe or the DC Comics heroes. At any rate, the streaming giant invested $200 million in the property before pulling the plug ahead of a season 2.

Sad to see the story come to a premature end, but I wish @mrmarkmillar and @netflix the best moving forward. My deepest thanks to all the cast and crew who worked so hard on @JupiterLegacy. And to all the all fans, I am forever grateful. https://t.co/FJJXlkHPRX — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) June 2, 2021

Millar previously told ComicBook.com about the future of Jupiter's Legacy. Jupiter's Legacy: Requiem is basically a glint in the fans’ eyes at this point.

"We know where we're going. I mean the books are a good template. You know, the books are all sitting there for us so ... we have a very rough plan, but we know it all depends on hopefully, not to get too cocky, that the audience responds the way we think they will, but we feel good about it," Millar explained. "Like we feel as if people are going to like this; the response so far has been amazing. So we really feel this has got a lot of likes, I think. So, yeah, we do. I mean, we talk privately all the time about what we'd like to do but nothing can be formal until we get our numbers."

"I wanted a back history for all these characters and also the future of where all the descendants were going to be and everything. So this is the story about the descendants. You know, so that was four volumes," Millar said. "So far we've done the past, we've done the present. And now the story is gonna be one generation into the future, which is so fun to play with. So now, you know, a huge, tens of millions of people are going to know who Chloe and Hutch are. So Chloe and Hutch's children are going to be really interesting, seeing them. So that's where we begin, Chloe and Hutches' kids. And there's a whole resolution set within the scene. What was the island really? 'Cause we've never had that explained, where does this all been going? What's the story really been about? The final 12 issues explain all."

