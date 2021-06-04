Jupiter's Legacy Dominates Nielsen Streaming Charts After Cancellation

✖

Jupiter’s Legacy is rocketing up the Nielsen charts after news of the show getting canceled. It was a wild day on social media yesterday when Netflix decided to let the actors go pursue other opportunities. The Hollywood Reporter obtained numbers that show Mark Millar’s show pulling 696 minutes of viewing time for the period of May 3-9. Now, that’s more than Hulu’s juggernaut, The Handmaid’s Tale. Even with that massive showing, it won’t save the show as the streaming giant has already shifted focus to Supercrooks. Netflix also ended up spending $200 million on the project and it likely looking to save some face. The company can take some solace in the fact that Jupiter’s Legacy was ranked number one across Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, and other entrants. Fans also seemed generally upset that there wouldn’t be a Season 2 to look forward to after all the fuss at the end of the first salvo.

Millar previously talked to ComicBook.com about Jupiter's Legacy Season 2. Jupiter's Legacy: Requiem will probably never see the light of day now, but it is fun to dream!

"We know where we're going. I mean the books are a good template. You know, the books are all sitting there for us so ... we have a very rough plan, but we know it all depends on hopefully, not to get too cocky, that the audience responds the way we think they will, but we feel good about it," Millar explained. "Like we feel as if people are going to like this; the response so far has been amazing. So we really feel this has got a lot of likes, I think. So, yeah, we do. I mean, we talk privately all the time about what we'd like to do but nothing can be formal until we get our numbers."

"I wanted a back history for all these characters and also the future of where all the descendants were going to be and everything. So this is the story about the descendants. You know, so that was four volumes," Millar continued. "So far we've done the past, we've done the present. And now the story is gonna be one generation into the future, which is so fun to play with. So now, you know, a huge, tens of millions of people are going to know who Chloe and Hutch are. So Chloe and Hutch's children are going to be really interesting, seeing them. So that's where we begin, Chloe and Hutches' kids. And there's a whole resolution set within the scene. What was the island really? 'Cause we've never had that explained, where does this all been going? What's the story really been about? The final 12 issues explain all."

