Jupiter's Legacy Creator Mark Millar Teases Plans for Season 2 and Sequel Series

✖

Now that the first season of Jupiter's Legacy has debuted on Netflix and many fans of Millarworld have quickly binged all eight episodes, people are wondering what's next for the brand new superhero series from Mark Millar. Based on the comic of the same name from Millar and superstar artist Frank Quitely (not to mention the prequel series Jupiter's Circle with Wilfredo Torres), the series sets up an inevitable clash between generations as heroes must decide their place in the world and the impact they have on everyone around them. But what will happen after the dust settles around this budding showdown?

Millar spoke with ComicBook.com about the future of Jupiter's Legacy on Netflix as well as his plans for the upcoming comics sequel, Jupiter's Legacy: Requiem. As far as the show goes, fans of the book might know what to expect.

"We know where we're going. I mean the books are a good template. You know, the books are all sitting there for us so ... we have a very rough plan, but we know it all depends on hopefully, not to get too cocky, that the audience responds the way we think they will, but we feel good about it," said Millar. "Like we feel as if people are going to like this; the response so far has been amazing. So we really feel this has got a lot of likes, I think. So, yeah, we do. I mean, we talk privately all the time about what we'd like to do but nothing can be formal until we get our numbers."

Now as Millar begins to discuss the upcoming comic series, he starts to drift into spoiler territory for the series and where it could possibly go. That being said, SPOILER WARNING for the rest of the interview below!

He explained that he mapped the entire series out before he even wrote it. Now that the comics have already explored the present day and the past, all that's left is to look at the future generation of heroes.

"I wanted a back history for all these characters and also the future of where all the descendants were going to be and everything. So this is the story about the descendants. You know, so that was four volumes," Millar said. "So far we've done the past, we've done the present. And now the story is gonna be one generation into the future, which is so fun to play with. So now, you know, a huge, tens of millions of people are going to know who Chloe and Hutch are. So Chloe and Hutch's children are going to be really interesting, seeing them. So that's where we begin, Chloe and Hutches' kids. And there's a whole resolution set within the scene. What was the island really? 'Cause we've never had that explained, where does this all been going? What's the story really been about? The final 12 issues explain all."

Jupiter's Legacy is now streaming on Netflix. Jupiter's Legacy: Requiem #1 will be released from Image Comics on June 16th.