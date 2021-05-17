Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Fights an Angry Dinosaur in New Season 3 Clip (Exclusive)

✖

We're just a matter of days away from the Season 3 premiere of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, the DreamWorks animated series that has become a smash hit on Netflix. The original series, which takes place between the events of big-screen ventures Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, has covered a surprising amount of territory in its first two seasons, pitting its young ensemble of characters against a number of threats. One of those new Season 3 threats is showcased in a pretty significant way in a new clip, which DreamWorks Animation Television has provided exclusively to ComicBook.com. The clip, which you can check out below, sees the main characters come face-to-face with Ouranosauruses, and the end result is pretty chilling.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows a group of six teenagers chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. But when dinosaurs wreak havoc across the island, the campers are stranded. Unable to reach the outside world, they’ll need to go from strangers to friends to family if they’re going to survive. The series features the voice talents of Paul-Mikel Williams, Jenna Ortega, Raini Rodriguez, Ryan Potter, Sean Giambrone, and Kausar Mohammed.

"We have a lot more story to tell with these characters, and we've set up things going back to Season 1 that we definitely want to pay off," executive producer Scott Kreamer told ComicBook.com when Season 2 premiered. "So here's hoping, because when we started, we knew [that] the opening sequence of Fallen Kingdom, where they go in to get the Indominus tube and all that, that takes place six months after Jurassic World falls. We've got plenty of time to tell stories before then, and then still keeping with the canon of the Jurassic universe."

"There is a larger story being told," executive producer and Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow also explained to ComicBook.com. "By the end of season two, you can see that these kids are uncovering a mystery and a conspiracy that's going to really send them into a much more dangerous world than they ever imagined. But what I love about season two is how even at the end, when they have realized that it's possible for other people to get here, it almost makes it that much more painful for them that they're still stranded. What I love about the end is that they take it on themselves. They're not going to wait for anyone to help them anymore. It's a bunch of kids who are going to band together, not just to survive, but to proactively find a way to rescue themselves."

Season 3 of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is set to debut on Friday, May 21st, exclusively on Netflix.